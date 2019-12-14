I met a guy at a Christmas party last week who's lived in the Valley for decades and witnessed huge changes over the years.
When he found out I was editor of the Register he told me an interesting thing.
"We just started subscribing," he said. "I don't know why we didn't before."
Thanks for doing that, I said.
"I told my wife that local journalism is important and if we didn't subscribe, the Register might not be around," he said.
While there is no danger that the Register will fold anytime soon, in the big picture he's exactly right.
People tend to think that their local newspaper is an eternal institution, like a mountain or a river or a big downtown building that will never go away.
But in reality, we're just like your local restaurant, bookstore, hardware store or cinema - if you don't spend money in these places, they will go away eventually.
Across the country in the last decade, more than 1,000 newspapers have gone under, merged, or gutted themselves to the point of irrelevance. Those communities are now what researchers call "news deserts," and there is good evidence that without local journalists watching and informing the public, taxes in those places rise, corruption and crime flourish, and rumor becomes rampant.
We're fortunate in Napa to have a robust economy and a supportive readership, so the Register is in decent shape, but the lesson of our era is that we can never take for granted that our local news organization is forever.
That's why what you're doing as members is so important. It is you that is keeping this organization alive. And we need ever more readers to realize that journalism matters and step up to support the cause.
Please spread the word to your friends and family that local journalism matters. We have a wide variety of subscription offers for all budgets, from a few dollars per month for basic access, to the premium packages that most of you have, which include extra content, offers from national and local retailers and other perks.
We so appreciate your support every day. Please encourage others to become members and help the Register flourish for decades to come.
Encourage new members to sign up here: napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
Thanks for all you do.
