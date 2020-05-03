Your support makes this news organization possible

As I've described here and in my weekly column before, we're working very hard to bring you the news and information you need in this time of crisis.

But like many businesses these days, we're working very hard to keep our heads above water too. Because so many businesses are struggling, our advertising revenue has taken a hit. This is true not just for the Register but for all news organizations.

The good news is that we live in a fairly affluent and resilient community, a community that is used to disasters of all sorts. That means we're far better off here than many of our colleagues in our company in the news industry in general.

But still, we're having to take steps to ensure we come out of this on solid financial ground. My staff and I, therefore, are each taking two unpaid furlough weeks between now and the end of June.

I am on my own first furlough this week. While I'm home, trying not to think about work too much, I want to let you know how grateful I am, how grateful we all are, for your support. You subscription, your membership, your loyal support, is what will make the difference in our financial future.

We've seen a robust spike in new memberships, and a drop in cancellations, during the coronavirus emergency, both locally and across our company.