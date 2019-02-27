Not many people talk anymore about the sudden death of our 29th president, Warren G. Harding.
The year was 1923 and the place was a hotel in San Francisco named the Palace, the height of which scraped the sky among many in this prominent city by the bay.
Warren Gamaliel Harding was one of our less-remembered presidents, who served in office in the roaring ‘20s, as they were so fondly called and remembered. He was nicknamed “The Old Bloviator” due to his strong and commanding persona and voice.
Harding served as president from 1921 to his untimely and sudden death in 1923.
With the Republican Party convention near deadlock upon his nomination, he was chosen as an inoffensive compromise candidate in the 1920 election. He promised post-World War I America a “return to normalcy,” with an end to violence and radicalism, a strong economy, and independence from European intrigues.
He led an intensely scandalous administration as president, however, and was not liked by many in his own party towards the beginning of 1921.
In August 1923, Harding suddenly collapsed from a severe respiratory illness believed to be pneumonia while on a campaign trip across country, ending up in San Francisco.
His administration’s many scandals have earned him a bottom-tier ranking from historians, but in recent years there has been some recognition of his fiscal responsibility and endorsement of African-American civil rights. Harding has been viewed as a more modern politician who embraced technology and was sensitive toward the plights of minorities, women and labor.
In August 1923, Harding was weakened by all the scandals. He was so ill when upon arriving in San Francisco that he was totally exhausted. He ordered his planned speech be issued through the national press in order to reach the public.
Harding wearily remarked to an aide, “It is my friends who keep me up nights now.”
The president was then given digitalis and caffeine that momentarily helped revive his ongoing heart condition and sleeplessness.
Harding’s health seemed to improve mid-week so his doctors went to dinner. Harding’s pulse was normal and his painful lung infection had subsided.
Lying in bed in the presidential suite of the hotel, in the public accounts, Harding was resting comfortably listening to his wife Florence reading to him. She suddenly stopped and looked up at her husband as she thought he had fallen asleep. He opened his eyes and sternly told her, “That is good, go on.”
The first lady resumed her reading, but suddenly Harding jerked stiff, shuddered and fell back dead.
The time was 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. It was Aug. 2, 1923. She gently placed her article down and calmly called for the doctor.
Shortly, he arrived and pronounced Harding dead. Florence very calmly left the room. A sheet was pulled up over the shoulders and face.
Dr. Sawyer, a homeopath and friend of the Harding family, opined that he had succumbed to a stroke but the other doctors there disagreed. They concluded to announce that Harding had died from “a stroke of apoplexy.”
Mrs. Harding refused an autopsy and a plaster death face mask. The nation went into mourning and the president’s remains were taken back to Washington, D.C.
As he lay in state in the east room of the White House, Mrs. Harding came in and asked the casket be opened to view her husband’s remains. The head Army honor guard saluted and proceeded to peel back the American flag and opened the top lid. President Harding’s face was calm and powdered with thick rouge and lipstick.
Mrs. Harding leaned down to him and whispered loud enough for the head honor guard to hear, “No one can hurt you now, Warren.”
She stood for a few moments and placed a bouquet of fresh flowers in his hand and then stepped down off the black draped catafalque, the same one that had borne Abraham Lincoln and later John F. Kennedy.
Many later thought Harding’s wife had poisoned him but no concrete evidence has been established to support such an accusation. Many believed she had poisoned Harding to relieve him from all the horrific scandals which were growing by the day during his first term in office.
No autopsy was allowed. Unlike Zachary Taylor, our 12th chief executive who also died while in office, his remains have never been exhumed. Taylor’s remains were exhumed and tested in 1999, laying to rest longstanding rumors that he had been poisoned.
Harding’s death remains a mystery to this day. Should another presidential exhumation possibly be in play? Only time will perhaps tell.