You're the reason we do this

"Also, we really have appreciated the recent articles featuring high school sports in Napa County. We have a grandson at Vintage, so we know a number of his teammates, but we also know kids from other schools because we’ve seen so many of them and their families in Napa Little League over the years. Especially during this enforced hiatus it’s great for these programs to get recognition. Also fun for grandparents in “stay-at-home” mode to be able to read about them, since we can’t attend games.