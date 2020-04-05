You're the reason we do this

I like to say that journalists don't do this job for the awards, but at the same time, it is nice when you win.
The big awards contest for most newspapers is through the various state press associations. Here that's the California News Publishers Association, which runs the annual Better Newspapers contest.
Normally the results are announced at a big event in May, but since that's cancelled this year (isn't everything?), the association quietly released the results last week.
We got a couple of nice awards - taking both first and second in our division for "In Depth Reporting." Those were for our powerful year-later retrospective of the Pathway Home shooting and Courtney Teague's interesting housing-related series called The Costs of Living. We were very proud of both.
Otherwise, I was feeling a little down looking at the list. Lots of second and third places, a bunch of fourths and fifths. Once more, we came close -- but not quite there -- on the coveted General Excellence category (third place this year. We've been second place more times than I can count).
We ran a little story in the paper on Thursday and I was determined to move along, looking toward next year.
Then a funny thing happened. I started getting notes from readers congratulating us on our showing at CNPA.
"Congratulations to you and your team for the awards from the California News Publishers Association. We’ll deserved. I wish more residents subscribed to support the Register," one reader wrote.
Wrote another: "Congratulations to you personally and the Napa Reg team for the recognition you received (and richly deserve) from the CA Journalism Awards!
"Also, we really have appreciated the recent articles featuring high school sports in Napa County. We have a grandson at Vintage, so we know a number of his teammates, but we also know kids from other schools because we’ve seen so many of them and their families in Napa Little League over the years. Especially during this enforced hiatus it’s great for these programs to get recognition. Also fun for grandparents in “stay-at-home” mode to be able to read about them, since we can’t attend games.
"Best wishes and thanks, Sean!"
That brightened my day, and made me realize that what we did win was pretty good. And more importantly, what we do matters to you, our members and readers, whether or not we get an award for it.
We exist because you want and need the information we're providing, and that's good enough for us.
Thanks for your kind words and support.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
