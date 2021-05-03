Status Available for Adoption (starting 6/15/2021) Adoption Fee 500.00 Species Dog Breed Dachshund / Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed (short... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Status Available for Adoption (starting 6/15/2021) Adoption Fee 500.00 Species Dog Breed Dachshund / Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed (short... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
They're not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and here's why.
A big construction project is meant to solve Jameson Canyon traffic tie-ups where Highway 12 meets Interstate 80 in Solano County.
The suspect is accused of starting the Markley Fire in Vacaville last August that merged with fires in five other counties, including Napa, to become the LNU Lightning Complex.
Investigators are considering the possibility that a medical emergency triggered the crash.
The defendant faces a possible life term in state prison.
These were the county's first deaths in over a month at a time when new cases are declining
A hospital spokesperson said the pandemic ravaged revenues of the Providence hospital network, causing a $300 million net operating loss last year.
Lower COVID-19 case numbers and growing vaccination protection are making visitors more willing to resume travel.
The city of Napa could be poised to allow recreational cannabis sales. Current medical dispensaries say changes in regulation must prioritize existing retailers.
Biz buzz: Hungry? Napa to get its first Jersey Mike's Sub shop.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.