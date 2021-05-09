Zoom Into Your Family History

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents its monthly Zoom genealogy lectures for members and the public on May 20 at 1:30 p.m. There will be announcements and discussion at 1 p.m.

The subject is "What's in your closet? Home sources for the genealogist," presented by Mary Herzog, a long time contributing member of the Napa Genealogical Society. Herzog has taught many classes and served as a research consultant for members

Before exploring online databases and traveling to repositories, every genealogist can find inspiration for family research close to home in photos, letters, documents, heirlooms, trinkets and oral histories. These home sources provide the foundation for a lifetime of study. Herzog will share how her journey evolved with the aid of home sources and ways we can make the most of what lies hidden in our closets and drawers.

To register as a guest for the meeting, visit the website, napagensoc.org. Under Upcoming Events, click on “What’s in your Closet?” and then “Register.”

Members of the Napa Valley Genealogical Society will receive the Zoom link and do not need to register. The organization offers online access to multiple genealogical resources, including Ancestry.Com and welcome new members.

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society is at 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa, on the corner of Menlo and California Boulevard. The telephone number is 707-252-2252.