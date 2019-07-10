Zoppé Italian Family Circus brings five performances of its new show, “La Nonna,” (the grandmother), featuring and honoring women, to Napa this fall.
Brought to Napa by E & M Presents, shows take place Friday evening, Oct. 4 with two matinees on both Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 6.
With authentic roots steeped in Old-World Italian traditions, Zoppé Circus features dazzling acrobatics, equestrian showmanship, music, juggling and lots of clowning around.
The Zoppé family traces its history from humble beginnings of street clowns and jugglers through six generations of circus performers. It will be held in the 500-seat tent built on the grounds of the Napa Valley Expo,
“We’re trying to recapture the essence of true circus,” said Giovanni Zoppé who carries on the family tradition as Nino the Clown. “We perform as our ancestors did and try to make everything as real and human as we can. Our family is here to entertain your family."
Special discounts are available for seniors, veterans and children 12 and under. For information, visit eandmpresents.org or call 707-224-4353.